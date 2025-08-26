Vico Homes appoints Dr Sarah Cooper to leadership team

Vico Homes is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Sarah Cooper as its new Strategic Director of People and Culture, following the retirement of Tracy Tallant.

Set to take up post in September, Dr Cooper joins at a pivotal moment for Vico Homes as the organisation enters a new phase of growth and transformation, with bold ambitions for the future. With a wealth of cross-sector experience, Sarah has successfully led large scale cultural change programmes and supported organisations and their people through periods of growth.

A passionate advocate for people-centred leadership, Sarah’s focus is on building high performing, inclusive teams and fostering cultures where individuals are supported to be their best.

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sarah to Vico Homes. Her energy, values and experience make her the ideal person to take forward our ambition of being not just a great housing provider, but a brilliant place to work. Culture is at the heart of how we grow well and Sarah will play a vital role in shaping what it feels like to be part of Vico Homes.”

In her new role, Dr Cooper will lead the organisation’s people strategy, support leadership development and help ensure Vico Homes is equipped with the right talent and culture to continue growing with impact and purpose.

Dr Cooper commented: “Vico Homes is doing something special – ambitious about homes and ambitious about people. I’m really looking forward to joining the team and helping create the kind of culture where everyone has the chance to do their best work.”