Vico Homes’ Director of People and Culture to retire on a high after being shortlisted for two awards

Vico Homes’ Strategic Director of People and Culture, Tracy Tallant, is to retire after more than 20 years with the organisation – leaving her team in the running for two regional HR awards.

Tracy, from Wakefield, joined the organisation as a HR Officer in 2005 when it was known as Wakefield and District Housing and progressed to work as the Strategic Director of People and Culture as part of the senior management team. She previously worked at West Yorkshire Probation Service.

Tracy has played a key role in laying the foundations for Vico Homes’ people-first approach and has overseen a range of major projects, including launching a flexible, hybrid working model, and developing Vico Homes’ new values and culture following the recent rebrand. Tracy has been fundamental to the organisation’s success, securing Investors in People Silver status, signing the Race at Work Charter and supporting colleagues to establish hugely successful colleague-led networks, creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels they belong.

She retires on a high after Vico Homes was shortlisted for two Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards - the Excellence in Organisational and People Development Award and the Excellence in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award. The awards final takes place in October.

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive, said: “Tracy has made an outstanding contribution to Vico Homes over the past two decades. Her focus on recruiting the right people, developing them well and creating an inclusive culture has in turn helped our colleagues to support thousands of customers.

“She should be proud of the legacy she leaves behind and the icing on the cake is being shortlisted for two Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards.

“She will be missed across Vico Homes and we wish her a long and happy retirement.”