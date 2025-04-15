Vico Homes in the running for eight awards

Vico Homes has been announced as a finalist for eight awards at the Northern Housing Awards 2025.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The categories include Regeneration Scheme of the Year for the housing association’s work on Tombridge Crescent in Kinsley which improved 199 homes and built 27 new affordable homes, and Best Resident Support/Wellbeing Initiative for its Training for Employment programme that offers up to 12 months of paid employment with the organisation to help people back into work.

Vico Homes has also been shortlisted in the Excellence in Company Culture and Employee Engagement, Best Retrofit Initiative or Project, Best Resident Safety Initiative, Best Use of Technology by a Social Landlord and Northern Housing Team of the Year categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Young, Executive Director of Homes and Growth, said: “We’re really pleased to have been shortlisted for the great work and projects our teams do. Being shortlisted for these eight awards celebrates our commitment to investing in our communities by building more new affordable housing and improving our customers’ homes.”

Vico Homes has been announced as a finalist for eight awards at the Northern Housing Awards 2025.

Sarah Roxby, Executive Director of Customer and Communities, added: “We’re proud that all the projects and teams shortlisted have one thing in common – putting our customers at the heart of all we do. It’s fantastic that the support we give to customers is being recognised through these awards as this is key to creating better futures and vibrant communities.”