Victoria Gate Casino: Shock as major Leeds city centre casino closed amid investigation

The Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds city centre has closed amid a gambling commission investigation.

The Gambling Commission has suspended the operating licence of VGC Leeds Limited as it carries out a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

A sign on the door of the casino on Friday (October 31) was posted advising customers of the suspension and closure of the venue – with a hope to “open very soon”.

However, the Gambling Commission said serious concerns have been identified about the licensee’s response to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing risks.

The failings were significant enough to suspend the licence immediately, the commission said.

The note on the door of the casino read: “Customer Notice: We are sorry to confirm that our operating licence has been temporarily suspended by the Commission and our venue is currently closed. We hope to open and welcome you back very soon. If you have any questions or need any further information - please contact us at [email protected].”

The review and consequent suspension follow concerns that activities may have been carried out contrary to the Act, not in accordance with conditions of their licence and that the Licensee may be unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities, the Gambling Commission said.

The full statement reads: “During a recent Compliance Assessment, VGC Leeds Limited are believed to have failed to maintain and implement effective anti-money laundering policies, procedures, and controls, as required under the conditions of their licence.

“In addition, serious concerns were identified regarding the adequacy of decision-making processes and the Licensee’s response to identified anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing risks, raising questions about the overall effectiveness of its governance and risk management arrangements.

“These failings are considered significant and represent a serious threat to the licensing objectives, in particular keeping crime out of gambling.

“We have made it clear to the operator that during the suspension, we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them.