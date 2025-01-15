Victoria Leeds delivered 10.7 per cent rise in December sales
Redical, which took control of Victoria Leeds in 2022, said the retail destination is anticipating a successful 2025 as it bucks national sales trends.
The statement issued on behalf of Redical said: “Welcoming a 10.7 per cent rise in December’s seasonal sales and 10.4 per cent rise in yearly retail sales compared to 2023, Victoria Leeds’ year-on-year sales uplift significantly outperformed the national picture of 3.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent rises respectively, according to the latest BRC (British Retail Consortium) data.”
Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, commented: “2025 is an exciting year for Victoria Leeds as we continue to build on our strong momentum of 2024. While we remain mindful of the economic landscape and industry challenges which lie ahead, our positive 2024 results reflect the strength of Victoria Leeds’ unmatched proposition, engaged customer base and elevated brand offering."
