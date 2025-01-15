Victoria Leeds delivered 10.7 per cent rise in December sales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redical, which took control of Victoria Leeds in 2022, said the retail destination is anticipating a successful 2025 as it bucks national sales trends.

The statement issued on behalf of Redical said: “Welcoming a 10.7 per cent rise in December’s seasonal sales and 10.4 per cent rise in yearly retail sales compared to 2023, Victoria Leeds’ year-on-year sales uplift significantly outperformed the national picture of 3.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent rises respectively, according to the latest BRC (British Retail Consortium) data.”

