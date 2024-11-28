Victoria Leeds launches new ‘Catch the Magic’ Christmas campaign

Created by BGN – the brand-led design and digital agency - Victoria Leeds has launched its new Christmas 2024 campaign called ‘Catch the Magic’ that seamlessly combines engaging in-person activation with a dynamic digital presence spanning the website, social media and OOH advertising. The primary aims are to spark curiosity and create memorable experiences for every visitor.

Taking inspiration from a snow globe, BGN developed a semi-abstract orb ornament as its central theme. The team then combined Victoria Arcade’s iconic typography and a material palette to create a bespoke 3D and motion creative.

The ‘Catch the Magic’ campaign is now running with customers being invited to participate by catching a ball in an interactive cyclone machine, for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The principal target audiences are Gen X and millennial earners who value both quality experiences and possessions, but who are also conscious and willing to invest in products and experiences that match their standards.

Victoria Leeds Christmas 2024

David Newton – creative director at BGN – said: “This is the third year we have delivered Victoria Leeds’ Christmas campaign, and we are delighted with how it’s turned out. We put discerning customers at the very heart of it and showcased a number of compelling reasons why they should visit. Its foundation is very much about creating a ‘wow factor’ and intrigue, but with a seamless connection - from the in-person event to a vibrant digital experience.”

Hayley Brightmore – marketing communications manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “Over the past three years BGN’s understanding of our customers has got stronger and stronger. ‘Catch the Magic’ encapsulates everything we are and stand for as a premium destination. Its sophisticated, high-end and puts our stores and restaurants front and centre, alongside our convenient and hassle-free location right in the heart of Leeds.”

