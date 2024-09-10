Victoria Mills: Staff 'over the moon' as first firm moves into restored site near Halifax

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YES Energy Solutions has moved into Victoria Mills in Greetland, known as West Vale and midway between Halifax and Elland.

The mill site’s upper floors has been converted by developer Rosemount Estates following the ground level part of the former cotton mill being turned into retail and leisure space used by businesses such as Tesco, a wine bar and a cake shop.

Andy Thornton, of Rosemount Estates, said “We’re delighted to welcome YES Energy Solutions to the building. The first phase of the development involving the successful conversion of the ground floor into retail and leisure units in 2015 provided a real boost to West Vale and the surrounding areas.

The upper floors of the building have been refurbished and are being let as office space

"We are confident that this letting, which provides office space for up to 150 people on second and third floors, will have a similar impact.”

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “Following a period of significant growth we’re delighted to be moving our head office to Victoria Mills.

"We’ve benefited from a really collaborative relationship with Rosemount Estates throughout the entire refurbishment process and are very pleased with the result.

"We have taken a long lease as we expect the space will support our continued growth over the coming decade. Colleagues are over the moon about the fantastic environment and we hope it will act as a ‘green beacon’ for other businesses.”

The remaining space in the building comprises of a wide range of commercial units from 900 to 10,000 sq ft.

Ryan Barker of Walker Singleton, the letting agent for the scheme, said: “The refurbishment provides stunning space in the heart of Greetland which is a highly desirable location thanks to its village atmosphere and easy access to the motorway network via the new A629 link.