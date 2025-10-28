Victoria Quarter, Leeds: Sustainable fashion brand OMNES signs up for a pop-up store

Victoria Leeds has announced that sustainable fashion brand OMNES has signed up for a pop-up store in Victoria Quarter, which will be the brand’s first site outside of London.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:39 GMT

Opening on Monday November 3, and running until the end of July 2026, the 2,800 sq ft pop-up will showcase the brand’s collection, including its autumn and winter range and Studio OMNES, a new line of knitwear which launched earlier this year.

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical, which owns and operates Victoria Leeds, commented: “OMNES embodies the new generation of purpose-led retail - sustainable, design-driven and community-minded. Their decision to debut outside London with us at Victoria Leeds reinforces the destination’s appeal as a northern first for exciting, forward-thinking brands.

"Pop-ups are an important part of how we curate and evolve Victoria Leeds, they allow us to stay agile, test new ideas and bring fresh energy to the destination. OMNES is a brilliant example of how short-term retail can create long-term connection.”

