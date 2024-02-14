Frostholme Mill in the village of Cornholme near Todmorden will feature in auctioneer Pugh’s next online property auction on February 28.

The substantial four-storey mill building covers 129,000 sq ft and sits on a two-acre site. The mill was built in 1860 and at one time employed over 700 people in Cornholme. It was taken over by textiles giant Courtaulds, before becoming a furniture factory in the 1960s, until finally closing in 2011.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frostholme Mill in the village of Cornholme near Todmorden will feature in auctioneer Pugh’s next online property auction on February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Feather of Pugh said: “This is an exciting development opportunity for the right investor. Subject to gaining the relevant planning consent, the historic property could be converted for a number of imaginative new uses, including residential accommodation and it has enormous potential.”

He added: “The mill is in a great location in a residential area very close to Todmorden, which is fast becoming a hotspot for people who work in Manchester and Leeds and who are looking to move out of the city. They are drawn to the area by the fantastic Pennine scenery and competitive property prices and as a result the housing market is buoyant in the area”.