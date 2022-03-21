Concept Taverns has acquired The Rosse in Saltaire for £510,000. The pub, which has been on Bingley Road since 1870, closed in November 2021, but its new owners are breathing life into the old venue by giving it a makeover.

Ben Warren, managing director of Concept Taverns, said: “We jumped at the chance of buying this incredible building when it became available last year. We have pubs up the road in Bingley and Thackley and know the area well, so it felt like a natural next step for us to move into Saltaire.

“We want to give the people of Saltaire something new and exciting to enjoy. The location of the pub is fantastic and a great place to come together to socialise, watch sport, and just enjoy great drinks, food and service – we just need to update it and make it work for the modern customer.

The Rosse is in Saltaire, West Yorkshire

We have plans for a major redevelopment later this year, which will include a new kitchen, more pub games, an improved beer garden and a whole new look and feel to the venue - but for now, we’re just looking forward to meeting the local community.”

The new owners have given the pub a temporary makeover, overhauled the drinks offering and installed 50-inch TV screens.

The Rosse has employed 10 new members of staff and is now open on weekdays between 3pm and 11.30pm, and weekends 12 noon to midnight.

The latest acquisition for Concept Taverns brings its portfolio of independent Yorkshire pubs to 10.

Mr Warren continued: “As a young business, we’d just got going before the pandemic hit. Fortunately, we’ve been able to defy the odds and the post-pandemic trade has retuned stronger than we could’ve predicted.

“We have plans to open another two pubs after The Rosse this year alone.”

Last month, the specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, confirmed the sale of the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds to Concept Taverns.