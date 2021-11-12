Village pub opens new community cafe to provide a place for locals to meet

Publican Sharon Hincks said the Bosville Arms cafe is an important part of the pub, offering somewhere for locals and groups to come together.

The cafe at the Bosville Arms in Rudston was opened with the expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub – the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Publicans Sharon and Martin Hincks are running the facility between noon to 5pm every day, but there are plans to extend the service with a breakfast offering.

As well as offering a place for local people to get together, the cafe will also appeal to walkers, cyclists, parents and carers of young children as well as older residents in the village and surrounding area.

The community-owned pub had been closed for five years before being bought out by local villagers through Rudston Community Pub Ltd.

The Bosville Arms was the only community facility left in Rudston, apart from the village hall, as the village had already lost its shop, petrol station and post office.

Sharon and Martin, who jointly have 27 years working in the pub sector, opened the pub in May bringing the local back to its former glory and making it a hive of activity for the local community.

Sharon said: “The community cafe is an important part of the pub in offering somewhere for locals and groups to connect and come together. People are really enjoying the cafe vibe and meeting with old friends and new ones there, too.

“We are looking to extend the opening hours and hope to set up a book club to meet in the cafe.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Nigel Williams said: “The committee and volunteers of the community-owned pub worked hard to get the pub ready for re-opening.

“Publicans Sharon and Martin provided the expert finishing touches to help get the Bosville Arms up and running.

“This community café is really key in helping local people to connect and socialise, particularly after the lockdowns of the pandemic which caused many people of all ages to experience feelings of loneliness.