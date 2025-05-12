Virgin Media O2 to partner with Daisy Group to create £1.4bn firm
Virgin Media O2 has agreed a merger deal of its business-to-business division with Daisy Group in a tie-up that will create a telecoms company with around £1.4bn in sales.
The combined group will be majority owned by Virgin Media O2, which will hold a 70 per cent stake, with Daisy owning the remaining 30 per cent.
It will be led by Virgin Media O2 Business managing director Jo Bertram, who will become chief executive of the newly merged firm, with Daisy group founder Matthew Riley acting as chairman.
The deal is expected to close early in the second half of 2025.