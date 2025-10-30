Virgin Trains cleared to launch services through Channel Tunnel

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Richard Branson’s company said it is focused on running trains between London’s St Pancras station and the city centres of Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam in 2030, but is in discussions with France’s busiest airport about the possibility of new services there.

On Thursday, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) granted access to Virgin Trains to share Eurostar’s Temple Mills depot in east London to maintain and store trains.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Sir Richard described this as “the big hurdle that we had to get through”, although Virgin Trains will require additional regulatory approvals covering issues such as track access and safety before it can start international services.

Virgin Trains is set to launch international services through the Channel Tunnel after its application to share Eurostar's east London depot was approved.

The ORR rejected rival applications from Evolyn, Gemini Trains and Trenitalia to use the depot, and Eurostar was unsuccessful in seeking permission to use the site’s spare capacity to grow.

Temple Mills is the only depot that can be accessed from High Speed 1, the line that runs between London and the tunnel.

Sir Richard described the regulator’s decision as “fantastic” for Virgin Atlantic, the airline he founded, as it is in a partnership with Air France, which is headquartered at Charles de Gaulle.

Virgin Atlantic does not have enough slots at London’s Heathrow airport to operate short-haul flights in competition with British Airways (BA).

Sir Richard said: “BA won’t have trains going into Europe. This will help us in a competitive sense.”

Sir Richard, 75, also expressed hope that Virgin Trains will resume services between St Pancras and Disneyland Paris on a limited basis.

He said: “I’d like to go. I was just (thinking) I’d like to bring my grandkids, but by the time we’re there, they’ll be bringing me, they’ll be teenagers."

Eurostar stopped serving Disneyland Paris in June 2023 to focus on its core routes.

Asked whether Virgin Trains would offer cheaper tickets than Eurostar, Sir Richard replied: “If you don’t have competition, you’re obviously going to have high fares all the time. People have no choice if they want to go by train, to pay whatever Eurostar charges. If you have competition, then fares will inevitably come down. If we’ve got seats that need selling, we will reduce the cost of them.”