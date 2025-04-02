virtualDCS strengthens leadership team with new CEO, CTO, and CRO after MonacoSol investment

Cloud hosting and cyber resilience specialist virtualDCS has unveiled a new senior leadership team as it enters its next major growth phase, backed by investment from private equity firm MonacoSol.

Newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) Alex Wilmot will lead the company’s next chapter, succeeding original founder Richard May, who transitions into product development director, continuing the ongoing solution innovation.

Alex brings over 20 years of experience in managed services, strategic transformation, and sales growth. Having held senior leadership roles at Ingram Micro, Redcentric, and Daisy, he has a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation.

Under Alex’s leadership, virtualDCS will strengthen its technical capabilities while evolving its sales strategy to deliver more outcome-driven solutions for its clients. Alex believes virtualDCS’ data integrity-driven managed services are the key differentiator in an increasingly competitive market, and will be central to the company’s continued success.

John Murray, Kieran Brady, Alex Wilmot, Dan Nicols, Richard May

Commenting on his appointment, Alex said: “I’m thrilled to be joining virtualDCS – a business renowned for its expertise in data integrity, data protection, and cyber resilience – at this point in its journey. Its portfolio of services couldn’t be more relevant for organisations looking to protect their data against the growing threats entering the landscape every day.

“With MonacoSol’s backing, we’re building on an already exceptional proposition while accelerating our ability to scale. As Richard and John move into their new roles, we’re able to retain their invaluable industry expertise, providing continuity as we move forward at pace.”

Dan Nichols, a co-founder of virtualDCS, has also returned as chief technology officer (CTO) after more than a decade leading technology teams at Sleek Networks, Secura Hosting, and WebContractor.

In his role, Dan is focused on strengthening virtualDCS’s technology partnerships and streamlining transactions as the company scales. Meanwhile, former CTO and fellow co-founder John Murray has transitioned to solutions director, where he will continue to work closely with clients to build long-term partnerships.

“We’re a business built on trust, and I want to ensure we continue delivering the level of service our customers expect while broadening our technological capabilities,” Dan said. “We’ll be modernising our offerings, expanding our resilience-focused solutions, and working with the right partners to enhance our services.”

Joining as chief revenue officer (CRO), Kieran Brady brings over 40 years of experience in sales leadership at major telecom and IT firms, including BT, Capita, Deutsche Telekom, Gamma, and Redcentric. Kieran is passionate about fostering high-performance sales teams through a coaching-first approach.

“My priority is ensuring we deeply understand customer needs and provide solutions tailored to their business continuity and cyber resilience requirements,” Kieran said. “We’ll use AI-driven insights to target the right customers and continue building a team to deliver best-in-class service. Customers and colleagues are my joint priority because having the right team enables us to provide industry-leading services.”

The leadership changes follow MonacoSol’s acquisition of a majority stake in virtualDCS, reinforcing its commitment to scaling innovative B2B technology businesses. The private equity firm recently announced a £40m fund to support acquisitions, identifying virtualDCS as a standout player in cloud hosting and cyber resilience.