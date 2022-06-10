Adam Wardale, the manager of Middletons Hotel in York, has been recognised for his outstanding achievements in the hospitality industry after receiving the Unsung Hero award at the VisitEngland Awards of Excellence 2022 event.

The 32-year-old manager originally joined Daniel Thwaites PLC, owner of Middleton Hotel, nine years ago where he was a part-time food and beverage assistant at Leeds-based Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa.

While he was finishing his hospitality management degree, he worked his way up until 2019 when he was promoted to general manager at Middletons Hotel at the age of 29.

Adam Wardale at the VisitEngland Awards. (Pic credit: Make It York)

Since his promotion, he helped increase the hotel’s AA rating from three stars to four stars and has also heavily supported the heritage of the business and the history of the city.

Middletons Hotel has 56 rooms which span six historic Grade I or Grade II listed buildings - Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No.56 Skeldergate and the event space, The Organ Factory.

Through Mr Wardale’s successful management of the hotel’s recent renovations and consistently keeping up with guest feedback, he and his team have helped Middletons rank high on TripAdvisor for overall guest experience and ‘best value’.

In response to his award, he said: “It was both an honour and a privilege to be nominated, let alone to win, the prestigious Unsung Hero Award at both the Visit York and VisitEngland awards. On both a professional and personal level, I am incredibly proud to have been able to represent Middletons Hotel and York - a wonderful city that has such a diverse tourism offering.

“Over the past few years, the Middletons’ team has worked incredibly hard to develop the hotel and offer guests a first-class experience. We’re also extremely proud to be able to give back to the York community by forging strong partnerships with local institutions such as HMP Askham Grange women’s prison.

“This has always been a personal passion of mine and I’m determined that we will continue to support local schools, colleges and universities to promote and champion hospitality as a viable career.”

When asked what could be done to improve the hospitality sector in Yorkshire, Mr Wardale told The Yorkshire Post: “I think we have a fantastic, vibrant and diverse hospitality offering across Yorkshire; we have the best of all hospitality from city centres, coastal locations and the Yorkshire moors. [We have] modern hospitality and a lot of history and heritage in Yorkshire.

“I absolutely love working in York and living in Yorkshire. Growing my young family of three kids in this area is fantastic for days out and local trips away. There is always something to do.

“In terms of where we need [be better], it is the perception of hospitality as a viable career that needs to improve. I am working with schools, colleges as well as universities to champion hospitality as a career and I think everyone in hospitality has more to do to shout about this wonderful industry, our wonderful area and the opportunities it can provide.

“My career history shows what can be achieved and I hope to continue working locally and further to ensure we shine.”

His nomination for the regional York Tourism Awards said: “Without fail, Adam puts the customer at the heart of everything that happens at Middletons. He has been the driving force in launching new guest experiences including the Beanbag Cinema Club, ‘VI Little P’ packages for children, and York Gin Garden. This has given us a unique advantage over our competitors.

“Adam has always championed the rehabilitation of prisoners and Middletons recently employed three prisoners who are approaching the end of their sentence into its housekeeping and kitchen team.

VisitEngland advisory board chair, Nick de Bois, said: “It is wonderful to see the Awards event back in person, giving us the opportunity to come together, celebrate and congratulate the best-of-the-best across England’s world-class tourism industry.

“From an accessible and inclusive sailing school to a family-run rural glamping site and an immersive living museum, these awards highlight the outstanding quality, the innovation and the customer service excellence across our industry. All these businesses are winners in every sense.