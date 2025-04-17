Vivek Singh: Top chef to open new Indian restaurant in famous Leeds location next month
Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will officially open its doors within Leeds’ Queen Hotel on May 17 – marking the brand’s first venture outside London.
Founded in 2008 by celebrated chef Vivek Singh, Cinnamon Kitchen has earned national recognition for its innovative fusion of traditional Indian flavours and modern techniques.
Mr Singh, who has appeared on Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef and has published several cookbooks, said: “Opening our first restaurant in the North is a big moment for us, those that know our restaurants will also know our love for iconic spaces and in that regard, there can be very few locations more iconic than the Queens Hotel in Leeds.
"Leeds is a city with a real appetite for bold, exciting food and a buzzing hospitality scene that we’re proud to now be part of.
"Cinnamon Kitchen is all about reimagining Indian cooking in a modern, creative way, celebrating local seasonal produce and our new menu showcases a host of new dishes celebrating local ingredients from the region.”
Alistair Campbell, General Manager at The Queens Hotel, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Cinnamon Kitchen to Leeds and to The Queens.
"We’ve worked closely together to create a destination that feels special from the moment you arrive, whether you’re just dropping in for chai or settling in for a dinner. This is more than a new restaurant; it’s a real addition to the Leeds food scene.”
