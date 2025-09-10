Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Associated British Foods (ABF) said it expects its sugar business, which included the Vivergo operation, to post an operating loss “close to £40 million”.

ABF announced the closure of the site last month after failed negotiations with Government, with the firm criticising the Government’s decision to end the 19 per cent tariff on American bioethanol imports as part of the recent UK-US trade deal, which would boost US competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest results announcement covering the six months to September 13, the company said: “Following extensive negotiations, the UK Government decided not to provide the solution required for Vivergo to operate on a consistently profitable basis and we therefore announced its closure. The operating loss of this business will now be within 'disposed and closed' operations, not in the sugar segment. The adjusted operating profit of the sugar segment is therefore expected to be close to breakeven, and sales are expected to decline by around 10 per cent.”

Vivergo Fuels site near Hull. Picture: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wire

The update said “sales and profitability in our sugar businesses in the UK and Spain declined significantly as a result of persistent low European sugar prices and a high cost of beet”.

It added: “In Spain, restructuring actions to reduce our beet manufacturing footprint are underway, as we focus on removing structural costs that are too high and improving efficiency.

"We expect the closure of Vivergo and the action we are taking in Spain to result in restructuring costs and impairment charges of approximately £200m, of which around £50m are cash costs which will be incurred in the current financial year and into next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivergo has previously said the Hull plant, which employed about 160 people and was also to indirectly support 4,000 further jobs locally, could produce up to 420 million litres of bioethanol from wheat sourced from thousands of UK farms.

Ben Hackett, managing director of Vivergo Fuels, described the Government’s decision not to offer direct funding to the industry as “a flagrant act of economic self-harm”.

The Government said in response: “We have worked closely with the companies since June to understand the financial challenges they have faced over the past decade, and have taken the difficult decision not to offer direct funding as it would not provide value for the taxpayer or solve the long-term problems the industry faces.”