Vodafone completes £15bn mega-merger with Three UK

The mobile phone giant said the merger of the UK network businesses officially completed on May 31, nearly two years after it was first announced. VodafoneThree – now the biggest mobile phone network in the UK with around 27 million customers – pledged to invest £11bn over the next 10 years to help boost its 5G capability, with £1.3bn being spent this financial year, following the tie-up.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone group chief executive, said: “The merger will create a new force in UK mobile, transform the country’s digital infrastructure and propel the UK to the forefront of European connectivity.

“We are now eager to kick off our network build and rapidly bring customers greater coverage and superior network quality.

Vodafone has completed its £15 billion mega-merger with Three UK in a deal creating a “new force in UK mobile”. (Photo supplied on behalf of Vodafone)

“The transaction completes the reshaping of Vodafone in Europe, and following this period of transition we are now well positioned for growth ahead.”

The companies first announced the landmark deal in June 2023 – in a major shake up of Britain’s mobile phone sector.

It was scrutinised closely by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) amid concerns it could substantially reduce options for mobile customers and lead to higher bills.

But the CMA gave the green light to the deal in December last year, with conditions.

It said the landmark deal could go ahead if both companies agreed to invest billions of pounds to roll out a combined 5G network across the UK, while the firms were also told to offer shorter-term customer protections requiring the merged company to cap certain mobile tariffs for three years.

The firm’s initial payment will allow it to “accelerate its network deployment”.