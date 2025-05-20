Vodafone flags concerns over 'significant uncertainties' in global economy

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group slumped to an annual operating loss of 411 million euros (£346m) against earnings of 3.67 billion euros (£3.09bn) the previous year after booking 4.5 billion euros (£3.8bn) in write-downs on its businesses in Germany and Romania.

On a bottom line basis, it posted pre-tax losses of 1.48 billion euros (£1.25bn), against profits of 1.62 billion euros (£1.36bn) in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after Vodafone took impairment charges of 4.35 billion euros (£3.66bn) on its German division, with a further 165 million euros (£139m) for its business in Romania.

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has revealed it slumped to an annual loss after booking 4.5 billion euros (£3.8 billion) in write-downs on its businesses across Germany and Romania. The group reported operating losses of 411 million euros (£346 million) for the year to March 31 against earnings of 3.67 billion (£3.09 billion) the previous year. (Photo credit by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

But it said on an underlying basis, earnings met its guidance, edging 0.8 per cent lower to 10.9 billion euros (£9.2bn) as service revenues rose 2.8 per cent to 30.8 billion euros (£25.9bn).

The group announced plans for up to 2 billion euros (£1.7bn) in share buy-backs, kicking off with an initial 500 million euros (£421m).

Vodafone is guiding for underlying earnings of between 11 billion euros and 11.3 billion euros (£9.3bn to £9.5bn) in 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it cautioned: “The current macroeconomic climate presents significant uncertainties, particularly on trade and foreign exchange rates, which may impact our financial performance in the year ahead.”

Chief executive Margherita Della Valle is leading a major overhaul of the group, merging its British business with Three UK to create the UK’s biggest mobile operator, while also selling off its businesses in Spain and Italy.