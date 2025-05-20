Vodafone flags concerns over 'significant uncertainties' in global economy
The group slumped to an annual operating loss of 411 million euros (£346m) against earnings of 3.67 billion euros (£3.09bn) the previous year after booking 4.5 billion euros (£3.8bn) in write-downs on its businesses in Germany and Romania.
On a bottom line basis, it posted pre-tax losses of 1.48 billion euros (£1.25bn), against profits of 1.62 billion euros (£1.36bn) in 2023-24.
It came after Vodafone took impairment charges of 4.35 billion euros (£3.66bn) on its German division, with a further 165 million euros (£139m) for its business in Romania.
But it said on an underlying basis, earnings met its guidance, edging 0.8 per cent lower to 10.9 billion euros (£9.2bn) as service revenues rose 2.8 per cent to 30.8 billion euros (£25.9bn).
The group announced plans for up to 2 billion euros (£1.7bn) in share buy-backs, kicking off with an initial 500 million euros (£421m).
Vodafone is guiding for underlying earnings of between 11 billion euros and 11.3 billion euros (£9.3bn to £9.5bn) in 2025-26.
However, it cautioned: “The current macroeconomic climate presents significant uncertainties, particularly on trade and foreign exchange rates, which may impact our financial performance in the year ahead.”
Chief executive Margherita Della Valle is leading a major overhaul of the group, merging its British business with Three UK to create the UK’s biggest mobile operator, while also selling off its businesses in Spain and Italy.
She said: “Since I set out my plans to transform Vodafone two years ago, Vodafone has changed.”