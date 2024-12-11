Vodafone's £16.5bn merger could boost its future prospects after years of share price struggles: Mohammed Nihad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £16.5bn deal combines subscribers from two of the country’s four largest operators, creating a consumer base of approximately 27 million people.

Despite concerns raised by competitors over customer protection and rising bills, the CMA’s approval was largely anticipated, as speculation regarding its approval began almost a month ago. However, the CMA imposed several conditions before granting its approval, including a commitment to upgrade 5G coverage and provide short-term customer protections.

Long-term requirements include £11bn in investments to upgrade the combined network and maintain existing data plans for at least three years.

The merger is expected to formally close in the first half of 2025, with Vodafone owning 51 per cent of the new entity and CK Hutchison, the parent company of Three, getting the remaining 49 per cent.

This merger could significantly impact Vodafone’s future performance. Its shares have lost nearly 50 per cent of their value over the past five years, with a compounded annual decline of -3.8 per cent in sales, and they have yet to recover.

However, Vodafone currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 7.9 per cent and trades at a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9x, compared to its global competitors.

On the profitability side, Vodafone’s gross profit margin has gradually improved, rising in the past five years from 26.2 per cent in March 2019 to 33.4 per cent in March 2024. With the opportunities presented by this merger, the company could sustain this upward trajectory.

Separately, Bitcoin has continued its remarkable jump, trading at £81,160 as of the morning of December 5.

The price of Bitcoin is up 53.51 per cent since the US elections on November 5, when President-elect Donald Trump secured the win. President-elect Trump has prioritised positioning the US as the global crypto capital. Alongside VP-elect JD Vance, he actively promoted crypto assets throughout his campaign, frequently emphasizing their role in his vision of “Making America Greater Than Before.”

His appointment of Paul Atkins as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has further increased optimism among cryptocurrency advocates. Atkins, known for his deregulation friendly approach, has publicly endorsed cryptocurrency.

In addition, President-elect Trump recently launched a new venture, World Liberty Financial, a decentralised finance platform dedicated to cryptocurrency trading, demonstrating a clear position on supporting digital currencies.

More locally, the recently launched “ABHI Middle East Accelerator” initiative offers Yorkshire-based healthtech companies a unique opportunity to expand into growing markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and the UAE’s Dubai. Both countries have made significant investments in enhancing their healthcare sectors. Saudi Arabia has pledged a US$1.5bn investment into its digital health transformation, making it the largest healthcare market in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Meanwhile, the UAE presents an attractive landscape for expansion, as it has one of the highest per capita healthcare spending rates globally.

The programme is open from April 2025 to March 2026, and will help Yorkshire companies in understanding the complexities of entering these markets.