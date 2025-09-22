VodafoneThree: Mobile phone giant picks Ericsson and Nokia as key partners
Britain’s biggest mobile phone network – formed earlier this year from the merger of Vodafone’s UK business and rival Three UK – said Ericsson and Nokia were the key partners for the delivery of the network infrastructure building programme on eight-year contracts.
Four UK-based firms have also been brought on board – Beacon Communication Services, Circet Wireless, M Group and WHP Telecoms.
The project forms part of VodafoneThree’s pledge to invest £11bn over the next 10 years, to help boost 5G networks.
This move helped the deal get over the line, after it came under heavy scrutiny by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) amid concerns it could reduce options for mobile customers and lead to higher bills.
Up to 13,000 roles will be created with nearly three-quarters of these jobs located outside London and the South East.
The deals unveiled on Monday come as part of that commitment, with a contract to deliver network technology to more than 17,000 sites. Ericsson will modernise existing 4G and 5G infrastructure and deploy its network at more than 10,000 sites in the UK, helping VodafoneThree with its aim for a population-wide rollout of 5G connectivity by 2034. Nokia will supply its network technology to around 7,000 sites across the UK.
Max Taylor, VodafoneThree chief executive, said: “We said we would deliver at pace and, just a few months in, we are delighted to announce our strategic partners, Ericsson and Nokia, that will work with us to deliver our ambition of building the UK’s best network."