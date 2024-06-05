The firm’s adjusted pre-tax profit fell two per cent to £39.7m for the year ended 31 March 2024, with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization also falling two per cent to £91m.

The group also posted a drop in statutory pre-tax profit of 90.9 per cent, falling from £30.7m last year to £2.8m. This, however, included the impact of non-cash impairment of £27.7m in relation to the group’s Brandon Hire Station business.

The results came against a 0.8 per cent drop in revenue to £368.7m.

CEO Anna Bielby, who took over the role in September of last year, described the results as a “solid performance” during a year in which the group faced a number of headwinds.

She said: “Construction has been the end market that has been most challenging for us, and our Brandon Hire subsidiary is the business that has had the most difficult year.

“We took decisive action mid-way through the year to respond to that. We’ve got new management placed in that division, and we did a detailed review of the physical footprint of Brandon Hire Station to make sure we were in the right locations.

“The business has refocused its operation to be less ‘all things to all people’ and focus on our specialism - making sure we understand the sweet spot of our customers.

“We’re also undertaking initiatives around pricing and cost reduction, and while the markets in construction do still remain challenging, we’re cautiously optimistic that those actions are having an impact.”

Ms Bielby added that while the group had seen a “sluggish” year for construction and house building, its results had been bolstered by a strong market in infrastructure and energy.

The group saw a 14.5 per cent return on average capital employed, marginally up from 14.4 per cent last year. Ms Bielby said the group was a “sector-leader” in returns, adding that figure represented a “key metric” for the group.

She added that net debt is also “trending downwards”.

Ms Bielby said that as well as targeting organic growth, the group was now in a position to consider opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.

She said: “We are, as a business, ready to take advantage of any merger and acquisition opportunities that come our way.

“That would obviously be done in a measured and controlled manner, and it would have to be businesses that fit with the overall Vp strategy, that are appropriately specialised and have good growth potential.”