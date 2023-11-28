Vp has a 'solid foundation' for growth after delivering an increase in half year revenues

Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, has revealed that it has a “solid foundation” for growth after delivering an increase in half year revenues.

In the period to 30 September 2023, the group’s adjusted profit before tax, amortisation, impairment of intangible assets and exceptional items rose 1.9 per cent to £21.9m on revenue which was 2.4 per cent higher at £190.9m.

The group said it was continuing to make progress and leverage opportunities in its specialist markets, despite market challenges, “particularly in construction which has been soft and housebuilding which has been subdued but stable”.

Commenting on the interim results, Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman of Vp plc, said: “We have delivered a solid performance with continuing sector leading returns in the period reflecting the strength of our diverse business offering.

Vp plc, the equipment rental specialist, today announces its interim results for the six months ended September 30 2023. (Photo supplied by PA)

"We are particularly pleased to have maintained net margin and a strong return on average capital employed, demonstrating high quality of earnings in difficult market conditions.

“Having multiple sector exposure diversifies our revenue streams and has contributed to the robust performance in the period, with infrastructure demand remaining supportive, and whilst there are immediate challenges within general construction, I am confident that the actions taken will be of benefit in the medium term.

"The group continues to produce strong operating cash flows and maintains a solid financial base.. and we are well positioned for growth.”

Mr Pilkington said that Vp “has an excellent track record of successfully navigating difficult markets”. He added that the diversity of its operations provides it with a solid foundation from which to grow both organically and by acquisitions.