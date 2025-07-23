Vp: Yorkshire-based equipment rental firm set to land in line with expectations despite ‘mixed’ market conditions

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the equipment rental company’s annual general meeting, held yesterday, Jeremy Pilkington, chairman of Vp, said the company had performed well in what he described as “mixed” market conditions.

He said: “Overall, the Group's performance for the first quarter of the financial year has been resilient despite mixed market conditions and the board continues to expect performance for the year to be in line with market expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysts currently expect VP to post revenue of £386.1m, and pre-tax profit of £37.3m.

Late last year, Vp launched its designated rail division, Vp Rail.

Mr Pilkington said that within the firm's infrastructure atm, the transmission sector had been strong, in particular in Germany.

He added that the firm “remains optimistic” for the upcoming five-year regulatory cycle for English and Welsh water companies, but that rail activity levels continue to be “subdued”.

Speaking on the firm’s construction arm, Mr Pilkington said: “Specialist construction continues to perform well in the context of mixed markets in both the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, in general construction, market conditions remain challenging.

“In the Group's smaller end markets of Housebuilding and Energy, performance has been broadly in line with the Board's expectations.”

In June last year, VP announced that it was restructuring its Brandon Hire Station due to challenges in construction and housebuilding.

Mr Pilkington said yesterday that Brandon Hire Station’s recovery plan was continuing, adding that it remains on track to be “materially complete” by the end of the financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We welcome the UK Government's focus on growth, including both its 10 Year Industrial and Infrastructure strategies and hope that this provides much needed positive momentum in the market.

“We are making good progress on our strategy supported by our digital roadmap. This includes simplifying the way the Group operates, enhancing the customer experience and pursuing a Vp Group go to market strategy."

Vp last month announced its annual results, which saw the firm post pre-tax profits of £21.7m for the year ending 31 march, up from £2.8m the year prior.

This came alongside a three per cent jump in revenue to £380m, and a one per cent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to £90.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad