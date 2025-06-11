Vp: Yorkshire firm hails ‘resilient performance’ amid geopolitical headwinds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire-based firm posted pre-tax profits of £21.7m for the year ending 31 march, up from £2.8m last year.

This came alongside a three per cent jump in revenue to £380m, and a one per cent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation to £90.6m.

The company said it had “enjoyed good market activity levels” within the year, particularly in London, adding that it expects these to continue.

At the end of 2024, Vp announced that it was launching Vp Rail, its division dedicated to the rail sector.

In a statement issued alongside the firm’s results, Anna Bielby, chief executive officer of Vp, said: “We have delivered a resilient performance against a period of varied economic and geopolitical headwinds, with our diverse and increasingly collaborative specialist businesses driving sector leading returns.

“As a result of this performance and our robust balance sheet, we are pleased to propose an

improved full year dividend - maintaining our 30 plus year uninterrupted track record and aligning with our commitment to deliver long-term sustainable shareholder returns.”

Ms Bielby said that during the year, the firm had also continued to make changes to its operating model.

In October, the firm also announced that it had acquired Charleville Hire and Platform, increasing its presence in the Republic of Ireland.

The firm said Charleville’s performance post acquisition had been “in line with expectations”.

Ms Bielby added: “Vp has entered the new financial year in a solid position, with strong early momentum in Infrastructure and specialist construction.

While we are encouraged by the UK Government’s revitalisation initiatives in Housebuilding, Construction and Infrastructure projects, it is important that we get clarity and certainty around these from the timely publication of its long-term industrial strategy.”

Vp said it had seen a “mixed performance” in the construction market, adding that while specialist construction had performed well, the group had seen “continued challenges” in general construction, where non-residential activity levels remain subdued.

A statement from Vp said: “During FY 2024/25, the UK housebuilding sector was subdued but stable. The Group’s UK Forks business, which operates principally in housebuilding, has taken the opportunity to reduce its physical footprint in order to reduce its cost base, while maintaining service levels to its national customers.

“This change in operating model provides a greater level of agility to respond to market demand, and we remain encouraged by the UK Government’s continued focus in this area.”

The firm said that the Infrastructure, water and transmission markets had been supportive, with good prospects for FY 2025/26.

It added that in its smaller end markets, energy had been supportive with a good level of project activity, and housebuilding had been stable, albeit at lower levels than expected.

Vp said it had also continued to invest into its staff over the last 12 months, with almost 100 placements across the group in its graduate and apprenticeship programmes.