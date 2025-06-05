Vyta Health CEO shortlisted in EY Entrepreneur of the Year list

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EY has revealed the regional finalists for this year’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 UK programme, with 99 entrepreneurs selected from across five UK regions – London, South, Midlands, North and Scotland.

The regional finalists represent 84 businesses and span a range of sectors, from consumer and financial services to health and technology.

Collectively they employ over 20,000 people and generate combined revenues of £3.6bn.

Will Brennand, CEO of Yorkshire-based Vyta Health.

Ally Scott, Entrepreneur Of The Year UK co-partner lead, said: “This year’s regional finalists are truly inspiring.

"In a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, they have continued to innovate, adapt and thrive, building impressive businesses that span a broad range of sectors and regions of the UK, in turn creating thousands of jobs across the country.”

Mr Brennand is Group CEO of Vyta Health, a Driffield based, family owned and operated vitamins and supplements business.

He has a background in finance and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Alexandra Fogal, Entrepreneur Of The Year UK, co-partner lead added: “Our regional finalists join an impressive global community of entrepreneurs, with opportunities to network with past and present participants of the programme.

"EY Entrepreneur Of The Year has been running for over 40 years and helps to connect and support entrepreneurs as they continue to scale and grow their businesses.”

The regional finalists will be shortlisted by a panel of independent judges, with 10 entrepreneurs ultimately selected to compete in the UK final.