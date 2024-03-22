The pan-Asian chain is opening a new site at Dome Leisure Centre in Doncaster on April 22 as part of its plans to open 10 new restaurants this year.

The new restaurant will serve up classics including chicken katsu, ramens and rice and noodle dishes on wagamama’s 50 per cent plant-based menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu will also include some newer menu items including the restaurant’s first ever hotpot, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and tteokbokki.

Wagamama is opening a new restaurant at the Dome Leisure Centre in Doncaster next month.

The new restaurant, which will open seven days a week, has been designed for 162 internal covers. It brings wagamama’s total number of restaurants to 163 across the UK.

Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on wagamama to celebrate.

Wagamama Doncaster will also be supporting local food charity, The Bread and Butter Thing by providing 50 preview slots to their members before doors officially open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set up in 2016, The Bread and Butter Thing brings low-cost food to low-income communities, it operates in 110 locations including Doncaster.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager for the North, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Doncaster. Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors at The Dome, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites.

"Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”

The pan-Asian restaurant chain opened its first new site of the year in Bentley Bridge in Wolverhampton in February, as it said demand from consumers was growing. The chain, which is known for casual dining on bench seating, launched in London 32 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other locations opening this year include St Enoch's in Glasgow, Epsom, Chatham in Kent, and Watford. The openings will create about 500 jobs including kitchen porters, waiters, chefs and general managers, Wagamama said.

Sales at Wagamama restaurants jumped by more than a 10th in the half-year to August 2023, on a like-for-like basis compared with the same period the year before. It opened six new sites over 2023.