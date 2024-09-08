Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pan-Asian inspired restaurant group has agreed a 15-year lease to open a new 3,482 sq ft outlet opposite ODEON and Nandos at The Springs at Thorpe Park in Leeds.

The opening marks wagamama’s 10th new restaurant in 2024. The new restaurant is set to open in October providing 120 internal covers and 30 external covers. It will open seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagamama has agreed a 15-year lease to open a new 3,482 sq ft outlet opposite ODEON and Nandos at The Springs at Thorpe Park in Leeds.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Leeds this autumn.

"Our benches will welcome the local community and visitors to The Springs, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites.”

Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International, the developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, added: