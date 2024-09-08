Wagamama to open new restaurant at The Springs Leeds, creating 52 new jobs
The Pan-Asian inspired restaurant group has agreed a 15-year lease to open a new 3,482 sq ft outlet opposite ODEON and Nandos at The Springs at Thorpe Park in Leeds.
The opening marks wagamama’s 10th new restaurant in 2024. The new restaurant is set to open in October providing 120 internal covers and 30 external covers. It will open seven days a week.
Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Leeds this autumn.
"Our benches will welcome the local community and visitors to The Springs, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites.”
Rachel Vickers, senior commercial manager at Scarborough Group International, the developer and asset manager of The Springs and Thorpe Park Leeds, added:
“We’re delighted to announce that Wagamama is coming to The Springs Leeds. This incredibly popular brand perfectly complements our customer base, enhancing our status as a vibrant destination for food and drink.”