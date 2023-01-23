Wakefield Acoustics is sold to US listed group CECO Environmental Corp

Napthens solicitors advised the shareholders and management team of Wakefield Acoustics on the deal, which will see the firm become a part of CECO’s thermal acoustics business platform. Wakefield Acoustics will continue to be led by managing director Kevin Still, who will work within the thermal acoustics platform and across CECO to drive growth.

Todd Gleason, chief executive officer at CECO Environmental Corp. said: "I am excited to welcome Wakefield Acoustics and their excellent leadership team to CECO Environmental. Wakefield is an industry-recognized brand, with more than 40 years of engineering leadership in the industrial acoustics market. With our complementary suite of products and solutions, CECO will be well-positioned to expand in the high-growth energy and green markets in Europe and beyond."