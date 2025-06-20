Wakefield-based Andrew Peacock appointed by Sway PR following significant growth

Having grown by 33 percent in six months, Sway PR has recruited Wakefield-based Andrew Peacock, an experienced account manager, to support the B2B team

Off the back of a string of new business wins and company growth, Sway PR has appointed Andrew Peacock as account manager to support and develop its growing number of B2B clients.

In the past six months, Sway has been appointed by Conscious Travel, DMAC, Capture 1, Blue Door Productions, Rapier Systems and Mark 3 International to deliver on a range of campaigns and communications initiatives.

Beyond direct client wins, Sway has also expanded its client portfolio by developing partnerships with marketing and complementary agencies.

Andrew Peacock has been appointed by way to develop its B2B PR offering.

Sway PR founder, Mark Hayward, said: “2025 is a very important year for Sway. With more B2B clients than ever before, we’re in a great position to continue growing the business in a sustainable way.

“Andrew has a wealth of experience in B2B communications and will be a real asset to the company. With a larger team than ever before, we’re now perfectly positioned to develop our business and service new and existing clients with the quality media relations work for which Sway PR is known.”

Andrew has over five years’ public relation experience, working with clients across a diverse range of industries including legal services, building product manufacturing, and financial technology. Based in Wakefield, Andrew will also help expand Sway’s client base into West Yorkshire and the surrounding area.

Andrew adds: “I’m very excited to be joining the Sway PR team. It supports a diverse selection of clients, each with a fascinating story to tell. Sway’s innovative approach to both client and colleague satisfaction is truly unique and I’m looking forward to helping the company grow in the months and years to come.”