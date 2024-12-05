Wakefield Business Awards donate £750 to St George's Lupset

We Are Wakefield have donated £750 to St George's Lupset, a distinguished local charity and community anchor.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This donation was raised at The Wakefield Business Awards in November, where golden envelopes were sold to attendees for the chance to win a bottle of champagne. The profits from the draw were split between We Are Wakefield, to continue supporting local businesses and organisations, and the winner of the "Charity of the Year" award, St George's Lupset.

The prestigious event, held at Tileyard North, showcased the generosity of the Wakefield business community. St George's Lupset emerged as the deserving winner on the night, with judges praising the organisation for its diversity of activities, all co-created with the community it serves. The judges noted the strong evaluation of the impact and the passion for the organisation's mission that shone through in their entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George's Lupset is a locally-focused independent charity and working with public and private sectors to drive positive change in Lupset, West Wakefield, and beyond since 1997. For over 20 years, they have delivered services and activities aimed at improving personal and community health and wellbeing. The charity is a vital part of neighbourhood regeneration, creating local employment and generating significant local investment. St George's provides a welcoming community space with various facilities and has 53 partner organisations with a strong, resilient structure.

St George's Lupset win Charity of the Year at the Wakefield Business Awards in November.

Claire Sutherley, MD of We Are Wakefield, presented the cheque to Berni O'Brien, CEO of St George's Lupset, and said:

"We are thrilled to support St George's Lupset, an organisation that plays a critical role in our community. The Wakefield Business Awards aims to celebrate and support our local VCSE organisations alongside our business community. Our communities wouldn't function without organisations like St George's."

Berni O'Brien commented: "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of We Are Wakefield and the broader business community. This donation will go a long way in helping us continue to meet the needs of our community and make a lasting impact."