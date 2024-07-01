Wakefield has great transport links, with its close proximity to neighbouring major hubs Leeds and Sheffield; it’s also on the ‘fast route’ to and from the capital, getting to and from London in less than two hours.

But there isn’t a desperate need to leave Wakefield as its counterparts may have you believe.

It is an affordable choice for those wanting to reap the benefits of West Yorkshire city life without the price tag.

Gal Leslie gives her insight

When compared to Leeds and Sheffield, Wakefield is a more affordable place for businesses with significantly lower land values and asset costs.

There is a strong and dynamic economy worth £8 billion, and Wakefield is a key player in the growing and vibrant Leeds City Region.

The district has been named the fastest growing economy in the Leeds City Region with a 54 per cent increase in GVA over the past ten years.

The sector is particularly strong in Wakefield and benefits from excellent connectivity, a good skills base and a strong presence of leading brands and food and drink manufacturers.

Further successful businesses to come out of Wakefield include household names such as Haribo UK, Card Factory and YPO.

And it’s not just a happy home for these corporate giants; there is support for businesses of all stages from the likes of Wakefield First, Creative Wakefield, Ad:Venture, Wakefield Council – all of whom provide support and information on grants and other aspects of business to take companies from start-up to scale-up.

Whilst the city centre has received a bad rep for its lack of aesthetic appeal over recent years, it is in the process of being regenerated through a number of schemes to invite more people and businesses to the city.

This includes levelling up funding, improvements to the two train stations, transport improvements, a new library and a museum.

Historic and cultural appeal is abundant within Wakefield; a vast array of cultural assets such as The Hepworth Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park help bring people into Wakefield.

The city has a proud industrial history including Rutland Mill where we’re proudly based at Tileyard North, recent winners of Prolific North’s ‘Inspired Space’ award.

With more than 30,000 sqft of available space which we proudly hire out to local businesses, we’re proudly flying the flag for Wakefield and opening our doors for businesses across the North to come and see what Wakefield businesses have to offer at a special event dubbed ‘Ey Up Wakefield’ on July 11.

We look forward to showcasing the very best of Wakefield businesses at this event and supporting a thriving business community in the increasingly impressive city for many more years to come.