Castleford’s landmark former Poundstretcher store is to be converted into retail units after being stood empty for six years

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The derelict building has been seen as integral to the plans to regenerate the town centre, however attempts by Wakefield Council to acquire it failed earlier this year as the authority was unable to reach a deal with the building owners.

Bartonvale Ltd was this week been granted planning permission to sub-divide the old store into four smaller shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said the proposals would would add “vitality and viability” to the town centre.

The former Poundstretcher Store on Carlton Lane, Castleford.

Work on the building will involve the installation of new customer entrances and aluminium shop fronts.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company says: “The face of retail is changing, as stores adapt to several new challenges. And it’s starting to manifest itself in changes to the size of retail spaces.”

Previous attempts to market the building in its current format as a large store attracted no expressions of interest from retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comment on the plan, the council’s conservation officer said: “The proposal presents an opportunity for the refurbishment and enhancement of the existing building so that it responds positively to local character and distinctiveness through carefully chosen materials and design.

Castleford's former Poundstretcher store on Carlton Street.

“The proposed development, which enhances a vacant and run-down building, would result in an improvement to the character and appearance of the street scene and local area.

“In assessing the impact of the proposal, I am of the view that the works are positive and will deliver a visual and physical enhancement, which adds vitality and viability to Castleford town centre and a positive contribution to the area’s local character and distinctiveness.”

The council had been hoping to buy the building as part of a major town centre regeneration scheme after being awarded £24m of government Town Deal funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans included demolishing it to make way for a new skills hub and training centre to be run by the Castleford Tigers Foundation, the charitable arm of the town’s professional rugby league club.

Interior of Castleford's former Poundstretcher store. Credit: Lost Places & Forbidden Faces

The deal fell through after the council and Bartonvale were unable to agree on the sale price and in May, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that it wanted £500,000 for the sale.