A town’s former medical centre has been put up for sale after plans to demolish it to build flats were rejected.

Wakefield Council’s planning committed rejected proposals to flatten the old Horbury Health Centre to build 12 homes in October 2023.

Councillors said the plans for the site, which is next to a conservation area, were not in keeping with surrounding properties.

Committee members also said the scheme would be overbearing to residents and was an over-development of the site.

The applicant appealed the decision to the Planning Inspector but it was dismissed in August last year.

A planning inspector’s decision report said: “The proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area, and lead to less than substantial harm to a designated heritage asset.”

The 0.3-hectare site, on Westfield Road, has since been put up for sale with offers in the region of £495,000.

A commercial property agent’s sales information describes the site as “in need of significant repair.”

It said: “The property offers excellent development potential which may include either a residential conversion or alternatively a commercial use such as place of education, day nursery, funeral home, medical centre to name but a few, subject to gaining the necessary planning permission.

“Interested parties should be aware that this site is in a state of disrepair and therefore should not attempt to enter the site without prior permission.

“The property currently has architect drawings for two apartment blocks which can be made available to a potential buyer.

“The site is being sold without residential planning permission.”

Councillors rejected the housing plans after a plea from Horbury Civic Society at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

Graham Roberts, the society’s chair of trustees of Horbury Civic Society, said at the time: “The civic society welcomes good development and we are certainly in favour of development of site of the old health care.

“It is currently an eyesore and a blot on the high street landscape.

“But what is proposed today is not good development.

“This site is important for Horbury. It is on the high street immediately bordering a conservation area.

“This design, which is badly lacking in architectural quality, does nothing to create a sense of place.

“It falls far short of the quality we expect.

“We expect our council to support our efforts to protect our heritage.”

Christopher Lee, a property agent representing the applicant, told committee members the development would improve the derelict site and would allow people to get on the property ladder.

Coun Samantha Havery asked Mr Lee if the number of properties could be reduced from 12 to three or four.

He replied: “Twelve works from a commercial point of view. There has to be a profit.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of rejecting the scheme.

Coun Steve Tulley said “Where does it as stop? What we have got, as far as I see, is a postage stamp.