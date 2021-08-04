Wakefield video game firm Team17 says trading was as expected in first half

Team17 launched Overcooked 2 a couple of years ago.

The Wakefield-based firm, which also now creates educational apps, targeting children under the age of eight, will report results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on September 14.

Debbie Bestwick MBE, CEO of Team17, said: "We continue to execute our highly ambitious pipeline, alongside completing the acquisitions of the Golf with Your Friends IP at the start of the year and the StoryToys business in July.

"We enter half two of 2021 in great shape and continue to build on the growing success of our Games Label and look forward to supporting StoryToys on their continued growth trajectory."

StoryToys is a wholly owned subsidiary of Team17. It is a developer and publisher of educational apps, targeting the pre-school market of children aged two to seven years old.

StoryToys' apps have been downloaded over 100 million times across 120 countries, and its educational entertainment apps are produced in 28 different languages.

Team17 has launched over 100 games since it was founded in 1990.

