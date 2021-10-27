Wakefield video games developer Team 17 to collaborate with Lego and Marvel

The app is aimed at two to five year olds.

It will bring the Lego Duplo brand and Marvel Universe to preschoolers with the new Lego Duplo Marvel mobile app.

The app will allow preschoolers to join Spidey, Captain America, Ghost-Spider and other superheroes for learning adventures and imaginative play.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each activity will feature a play experience where children can help their favorite Marvel hero save the day by shooting webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescuing a kitten with Captain America.

The Lego Duplo Marvel app is aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework to ensure it meets the developmental needs of two to five year-olds.

Each activity will feature challenges to support learning and development skills including, early maths, creativity, reasoning, and problem-solving.

The app launches worldwide in 28 languages initially, with more to come in 2022. It is available for pre-order on the App Store and Google Play and will launch in December 2021.

The Lego Duplo Marvel app will be free to download and include additional content to purchase.

Emmet O'Neill, CEO of StoryToys, said: "We're delighted to once again be collaborating with our amazing partners at the Lego Group, and to be working with Marvel for the first time on such a special project.

"Preschoolers adore and aspire to be Marvel heroes and this app will offer them a positive digital experience tailored to their abilities.

"Whether kids are Lego Duplo fans, Marvel fans, or both, it's our absolute privilege to bring them the opportunity to engage with their favourite heroes in this fun and educational digital experience."

Daniel Fink, senior vice president of business development and new initiatives at Marvel Entertainment, said: "We're thrilled to be able to bring Super Hero adventures to our youngest fans.

"Not only will it delight today's young Marvel fans, it also provides an all-ages experience for parents to introduce their own favorite Marvel super heroes to their children.

"The Lego Group and StoryToys are both experts in making high quality preschool educational products, and we look forward to how the app will resonate with families everywhere."

Sean McEvoy, vice president of Lego Games, said: "Building on the Lego Group's long history of successful partnership with Marvel and our expanding partnership with the digital play experts at StoryToys, we were keen to bring the Lego Duplo Marvel world to life in digital form.

"The app perfectly encompasses our core values of imagination, fun, creativity, learning, caring and quality. We're excited to bring this world to young Marvel fans while inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you