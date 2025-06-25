Wakefield woman nominated for national award

A team member from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield has made it to the final of the national everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards 2025.

Gill Fedorov has been nominated in the Warehouse Leader category in the awards, which celebrate the important contribution women make to the transport and logistics industry. The award is given to a woman operating in a senior role within her organisation.

The nominees for this year’s everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards demonstrate the progression, achievements and increasing avenues of opportunity available for women within a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Gill has worked at Amazon for eight years across multiple fulfilment centres in the UK. Today, Gill is the general manager at Amazon in Wakefield, a post she took up earlier this year. She shares her experience working in logistics ahead of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards final, with the hope of inspiring other women to embark on similar careers.

After leaving university, Gill spent 18 years leading operations for Royal Mail in Yorkshire. During her career with the company, she was given the opportunity to work in site leadership and logistics, which is where she discovered the opportunities available at Amazon. This experience led her to join Amazon in 2017.

At Amazon, Gill is heavily involved in Amazon’s sustainability and environmental projects, and she is as an active member of the employee-led Women at Amazon group. This championing of women in the workplace forms the basis of Gill’s nomination for the Warehousing Award at the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

Speaking on working at Amazon, Gill said: “The most wonderful thing about working at Amazon is that there is no typical day. My work has a great level of variety which allows me to learn new things every day, get involved in projects that interest me and to meet and develop relationships with people. I am thankful that my employer provides these opportunities.”

One of the opportunities Gill mentions is mentoring. As a mentor, she strives to help people – particularly women – reach their career goals by asking the right questions and avoiding unconscious bias.

Speaking on why she feels so strongly about providing mentorship in the workplace, Gill said: “Mentorship provides people with the opportunity to share concerns, learn and grow. I absolutely love getting to watch my mentees develop as individuals, both personally and professionally.

“There’s so much value in having a mentor, whether it’s formal or informal, as it enables both the mentor and mentee to learn and see things from a different perspective.”

Over the course of her Amazon career, Gill has had 12 mentees, and mentoring continues to be a key part of her role as an Amazon leader.

Gill continued: “I am grateful to my mentees for providing me with valuable insight into the various lines of business at Amazon and for giving me the opportunity to see things from different angles.

“It’s important to value difference of opinion and outlook. Recognising women for what they bring into the workplace, family and society will make the world a better place.”

Speaking on making it to the final of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, Gill continued: “I am thrilled and honoured to be a finalist at the everywoman in Transport & Logistics awards in the category of Warehouse Leader. This prestigious recognition celebrates women who demonstrate exceptional leadership in warehousing operations, particularly those in senior positions who drive strategic impact within their organisations.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation to the judging panel for this recognition, to my peers for nominating me, and to my incredible teams, colleagues and mentors who have shaped my 25-year journey in this industry. And to my super supportive family.”

Gill will find out if she’s been successful in the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards at a ceremony in the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel on 26th June 2025.

There are 11 global employee-led groups at Amazon and among these are networks dedicated to supporting, connecting and empowering women, including Women at Amazon, Women in Operations and Families at Amazon.

Women at Amazon is a global affinity group for women, non-binary employees and allies at Amazon with over 80 chapters worldwide. Women at Amazon is committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in both tech and non-tech roles across all of Amazon's businesses.

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees is between £13.50 and £14.50 p/h, depending on location. For those with 36 months service, this is £13.75 and £14.75p/h, depending on location. This equates to an annual starting salary of between £28,080 and £30,160, depending on location, for full-time frontline employees across the country.

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.