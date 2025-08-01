Wakefield’s former Wilko store to be demolished to enable city centre regeneration

Wakefield’s former Wilko store is to be demolished to enable the redevelopment of the southern entrance to the city centre.

The scheme also involves knocking down four other commercial properties on Kirkgate as part of a major regeneration project.

The buildings were earmarked by Wakefield Council to make way for the Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway project three years ago.

The scheme involves building new homes and commercial properties on land near to Kirkgate, Sun Lane and Marsh Way.

In March, the council submitted a planning application to knock down the Wilko building, which closed in 2023 after the high street chain went into administration, along with Sweet Sensations, Hi Sushi, Mini Market and Mattress and Divan Centre.

The project forms part of a wider £24.9m scheme after the council was awarded the sum from the government’s Town Fund in 2019.

A letter requesting prior approval for the demolition work said it would “make space for new housing and invigorated public spaces in Wakefield.”

Approving the work, a planning officer’s report said a further application would have to be submitted before the site is redeveloped.

In September 2022, the council said it would consider making compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) in that area of the city as it faced a strict 2026 deadline for completing the work.

Lower Kirkgate is considered a major city centre gateway and a key route to Wakefield’s waterfront.

The council previously described the area as a “blight” on the city.

The project also aims to encourage “younger professionals” to live in the city centre and “bring year-round day and evening vibrancy” to the area.

Work to transform the site of the nearby former Chantry House building into 50 new affordable homes is currently under way.

That scheme includes the construction of 26 town houses and 24 apartments by Caddick Construction.