Wakefield's heritage can be the framework for our future: Michelle Collins

That’s why, as part of the Our Year Wakefield District 2024, we’ve launched our new Heritage Framework, as we are committed to protecting, conserving and celebrating our unique heritage in community-led and accessible ways which welcome all our residents, communities and visitors.

For us heritage goes further than buildings, monuments, landscapes and artefacts. It’s about human activity and connecting with others through shared experiences.

Recognition and celebration of heritage enables people to understand their identity and place within the story of their area and we urge organisations across the region to recognise its multifaceted value.

Michelle Collins of Wakefield Council. Picture: John Clifton

And that value comes in very tangible ways alongside inspiring people and communities to know who they are. Heritage is also key to unlocking both economic and social benefits. From an economic perspective, on average £1 of public sector expenditure spent on heritage-led regeneration generates £1.60 additional economic activity over a ten-year period. More widely, across Yorkshire and the Humber over 19.1 million people visit heritage sites each year, generating over £800 million for the region’s economy.

So, investing in heritage can generate substantial public and private benefit across the local economy, empowering inclusive economic growth and raising living standards for the community.

From a social value perspective, research from the National Lottery Heritage fund shows that 80 per cent of people stated that local heritage makes their area a better place to live and 75 per cent of heritage volunteers reported a significant increase in wellbeing after a year of participating in heritage projects.

Our heritage framework will act as a guide to support current and future heritage opportunities and projects as well as helping us to prioritise investment. Through this framework we hope to ensure that everyone has a fair opportunity to access, enjoy and participate in our shared local story and by asking people about their needs, we can better understand the barriers that stop people getting involved in heritage projects.

Our hope is that through this framework, we will see the unique heritage of Wakefield district being better protected, conserved and celebrated for the benefit of communities and individuals to understand their place within a community.

If we can protect our heritage effectively the Wakefield district’s history will not be resigned to the past and our local pride and sense of belonging can become the foundation to building the cohesive communities which will write the next chapter of our collective story.

Our Heritage, Our Stories – A Heritage Framework for Wakefield district sets out our aspirations for heritage and through the kind support of the Heritage Fund, thanks to the National Lottery players, we have now started a two year project to encourage more people and communities to celebrate their heritage.

The framework is also an important element of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, an exciting 366-day programme of cultural and heritage celebration taking place across the Wakefield district, encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the unique culture and heritage of our district.