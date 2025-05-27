WAKI MAKI: Wellington Place welcomes Japanese street food outlet

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, has announced that WAKI MAKI, will be the latest addition to its line-up of food and drink destinations. Established in 2021, WAKI MAKI serves sushi and poke bowls from Leeds University Student Union.

A spokesman added: “Occupying a prime ground floor space at 11 Wellington Place, the venue spans 933 sq ft, offering indoor seating for around 30 people, plus an additional 12 seats outside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WAKI MAKI is known for its Japanese street food, including poke bowls and jumbo sushi rolls, made in front of customers using premium ingredients. The menu also features a selection of hot dishes, from katsu curries and gyozas to miso soups and rice boxes, with new items regularly introduced.”

MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, has announced independent Japanese fusion street food outlet, WAKI MAKI, will be the latest addition to its line-up of food and drink destinations. (Photo supplied on behalf of WAKI MAKI/Wellington Place/Aleksandr Khromov/Shutterstock)

WAKI MAKI will also offer catering services for business events and meetings.

The spokesman added: “The arrival of WAKI MAKI follows the recent opening of Bean Coffee Roasters earlier this year, further expanding the roster of food and drink venues at Wellington Place, which includes Mad Frans, Good Luck Club, Sociable Folk, Hoist House, Café Nero, Pret A Manger, Sesame and Veeno.”

Dominique Murray, associate marketing director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “At Wellington Place, we are committed to offering an exciting and diverse selection of food and drink experiences for our community. WAKI MAKI brings something unique with its fresh, made-to-order fusion menu, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as part of our ever-growing neighbourhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Phillips, founder of WAKI MAKI, added: “We are very excited to be joining the Wellington Place community as we’ve wanted to open a site within this neighbourhood for some time.”

Wellington Place is a business district being built in the heart of Leeds by developer and asset manager MEPC. It is funded through a joint venture between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB Investments) and BTPS (BT Pension Scheme).

Once completed, the scheme will include a total of 1.5 million sq ft of commercial, retail, leisure and residential space and be one of the biggest and most prestigious new city centre business quarters in Europe.

Current occupiers include Allianz, Equifax, GHD, Irwin Mitchell and Lloyds Baking Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest development - 9 Wellington Place, which has recently been granted planning permission, will provide 176,413 sq ft of office and 6,851 sq ft of leisure and retail space.