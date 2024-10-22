Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has invested £1m in transforming the former Walkabout site in the city centre into a “beerhall for cocktail lovers.”

The company said it hopes that the venue will become famous for its seven day a week programme of live music and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said: “In the past few years, the way in which guests socialise has rapidly changed. Going out remains a real priority, but guests are going out at different times and searching for engaging, entertaining venues, and new types of experiences.

Stonegate Group has invested £1m in transforming the former Walkabout site in the city centre into a “beerhall for cocktail lovers.” Picture: Google Street View

"Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom brings all of that together with a day-to-night experience like no other. It’s a place where everyone is welcome, and anything can happen!”

The new venue will open on Woodhouse Lane in the city centre of Leeds at the beginning of December.

Named after the margarita cocktail, Rita’s will serve a range of beers and cocktails as well as pizzas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will also offer all day dancing, live music, live sport, and big event screenings.

Mr McDowall added: “We can’t wait to welcome this first-of-its-kind venue to Leeds, a city where Rita’s will really shine.

"The opportunity within the former Walkabout site was too good to miss, with plenty of space to do the Rita’s concept justice. Our team have had real fun with this one and can’t wait to welcome our first guests”.

Walkabout revealed in September that it would be closing its Leeds city centre location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonegate Group also runs chains including Be at One and Slug & Lettuce.

The firm last week announced that it had reopened the popular LGBTQIA+ venue, Queens Court, in Leeds city centre, after a £249,000 refurb which has included the creation of a new club on the venue’s upper floor. Stonegate said the “entire venue” had been transformed as part of the refurbishment, including the building’s historic courtyard.