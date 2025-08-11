Walker Morris announces new initiative to accelerate manufacturing growth

Leading law firm, Walker Morris, has launched a new initiative designed to help UK manufacturers access specialist funding and expertise to overcome growth barriers.

The firm brings together its experienced manufacturing and private equity (PE) teams to provide manufacturers and PE firms with tailored legal, financial and commercial guidance.

The new initiative is structured to support manufacturers in working with PE firms most effectively, from strategic planning and investment readiness through legal frameworks, operational projects, and post-deal growth.

Uniquely, it provides manufacturers with tailored guidance, access to a pool of PE partners, and support on shaping commercial structures that protect their long-term interests, including governance, ESG, and exit terms.

Debbie Jackson

This initiative stems from recent research commissioned by Walker Morris involving 100 CEOs, managing directors, and business owners from UK multi-sector manufacturing companies (with turnovers between £55m and £350m), which revealed sector-wide priorities and hurdles.

It found that the biggest challenges include severe skills shortages, the need for transformative investment, and incorporating sustainability into daily operations.

More than 60% of manufacturers surveyed identified change management skills as a significant gap, while nearly 44% stated that they require outside investment and expertise to achieve their ambitions.

The research also found that awareness of private equity among manufacturers is high, and most reject any negative connotations associated with it as a form of finance. However, the research found misconceptions persist, with 44% of manufacturers believing that PE firms take too much control, and 64% think that PE firms only focus on generating a return on investment.

James Crayton

The new joint initiative between Walker Morris' manufacturing and PE teams aims to help combat these hurdles and support manufacturers in finding the right investment partners.

James Crayton, Partner and Head of Commercial at Walker Morris, stated, "Our research clearly shows that UK manufacturers are determined to transform, accelerate automation, and invest in digital and sustainability initiatives, but face unprecedented complexity. The right strategic partners and expert advice can make the difference between stagnant growth and breakthrough transformation.

"With this initiative, we're combining our legal, commercial and sector knowledge to offer manufacturers practical support that goes beyond standard advice, ensuring they find and build working relationships that drive real, lasting change."

Debbie Jackson, Partner and Head of PE at Walker Morris, explained, "We're seeing more private equity firms looking to build out their manufacturing portfolios, and what we know from the research is that 55% of manufacturers are looking for a collaborative partnership with PE firms, including operational support and long-term value.

"By connecting PE firms with experience and relevant sector knowledge with ambitious manufacturers, we help ensure that businesses benefit not just from capital but also from fresh expertise and new opportunities that support transformation. Our joint initiative is all about setting up UK manufacturing for sustainable, resilient growth."

The programme is especially timely as manufacturers continue to navigate sector volatility from rising inflation, global trade shifts, geopolitical unrest and rapid technological adoption.