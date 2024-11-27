Walker Morris invests in innovation strategy with new CIO appointment

Leading law firm, Walker Morris, has appointed Julia Elliott as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), strengthening its commitment to technological innovation and strategic growth. Julia will lead innovative AI-driven projects to provide additional value to the firm and its clients, ensuring that Walker Morris’ innovation strategy supports its commercial objectives.

Julia has worked in the regulated financial services sector since 2008, gaining extensive experience navigating complex regulatory environments, while driving technology and operational improvements.

Previously, Julia held roles at Engage Mutual, Skipton Building Society, and most recently, Tenet Group, where she was Director of IT & Change. At these organisations, Julia developed technology strategies, streamlined processes, upgraded under-invested tech stacks, and introduced systems for data-driven compliance models in FCA-regulated environments.

Commenting on Julia’s appointment, Jeanette Burgess, Managing Partner at Walker Morris, said: "Julia's impressive track record in successfully contributing to and implementing technology strategies assures us of her ability to enhance our capabilities.

Walker Morris CIO, Julia Elliott

"Innovation is a core focus for our firm, and we're eager to see how Julia will help us embed innovative tech solutions at all levels and across all business areas. We're particularly excited to see how Julia's expertise will contribute to reaching our Ambition 27 goals – our three-year growth strategy - driving our firm forward in this rapidly evolving technological landscape."

Walker Morris is committed to rigorous evaluation and integration of new technologies through its award-winning 'I did that' initiative, that empowers staff to identify smarter, more efficient ways of working.

Julia Elliott, CIO at Walker Morris, added: "The CIO position at Walker Morris immediately attracted me because of the firm’s progressive approach to innovation, which perfectly aligns with my passion for driving impactful tech transformations. I’m eager to contribute to a company with a strong national and international reputation that truly values the role of innovation in achieving its ambitious vision. I'll ensure that future technology decisions are relevant and suitable for Walker Morris, supporting the company's objectives and continuous innovation.”

