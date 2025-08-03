Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm posted revenue of £84.2m for the year ending 30 April, its highest on record and a 14 per cent increase on last year’s figure.

The company also posted net profit for the year of £38.5m, up 11 per cent on the year prior.

The results come as Ms Burgess marks her first year as managing partner, following her appointment on 1 May 2024.

Jeanette Burgess became managing partner of Walker Morris in May last year.

Commenting on the figures, she said: "Delivering double-digit revenue and profit growth in an unpredictable climate is very pleasing and the result of us bringing even greater value to our client relationships.

“It is terrific to see that focus and hard work paying off with some key new client wins, broader relationships and a greater variety of more complex work. 25 per cent of our income is generated outside of the UK and so the ongoing confidence clients have in us to deliver for them anywhere in the world, is critical.”

During the year, the firm worked on a number of major client assignments.

This included the Close Brothers Supreme Court case, undertaken to determine whether millions of motorists were entitled to compensation on their hire-purchase agreements.

In addition, Walker Morris worked with Endless during the year on its £60.4m sale of the remaining 70 per cent of Menzies Distribution Limited to European parcel delivery group InPost.

The firm’s other appointments included Leeds Bradford Airport for its ongoing £100m terminal regeneration and expansion project, as well as the Mersey Tidal energy Project, where it advised on a development consent order application for a multi billion pound tidal barrage.

It was also appointed by Premier League & EFL football clubs for regulation, governance and funding, as well as numerous head coach, coaching staff and other high profile employment appointments and exits.

The firm said that during the year, it had seen its sector portfolio continue to grow, with a 34 per cent revenue increase in private equity. It also saw a 38 per cent increase in revenue in food and drink, and an 18 per cent increase in revenue from its living sector.

Ms Burgess added: "We ended the year with all of our core service-lines and market groups maintaining the upward growth trajectory seen in prior years.

“That level of performance has continued into Q1 this year and we are actively looking to add to our bench-strength, particularly at Partner level, to meet the demand.

“These are all positive trends and provide us with real encouragement for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Ms Burgess said the firm had also made investments into its staff during the year, adding: "To make sure we fairly recognise and reward staff for their contributions, we have increased the size of our bonus pool by more than a third, with our best performers commanding a bonus of up to 35 per cent of salary.”

The firm made three new external partner appointments in priority markets during the year, and made 20 internal promotions spanning all its key practice areas.

Walker Morris said that 26 per cent of its partners are now female, up from 22 per cent previously.