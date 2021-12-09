WANdisco celebrates winning its biggest ever multi-year contract

WANdisco's CEO and chairman, David Richards

The Sheffield-based group said that the contract is valued at £4.5m over five years and will open up new markets, with potential for expansion.

WANdisco said it has won an inaugural IoT (Internet of Things) contract with a large European automotive components supplier. The new client has entered into a 'Commit to Consume' contract valued at a minimum of £4.5m over five years.

The client will deploy WANdisco's LiveData Migrator to support its computing platform to replicate sensor data from automotive components in an on-premise data centre to the Google cloud for use in multiple analytics platforms.

The client's objective is to create multiple services in the cloud to be used by automotive manufacturers and insurance companies.

WANdisco said that its unique technology was the only solution capable of moving the sensor data to the cloud within Google's ecosystem effectively and without disruption. This represents WANdisco's first contract win in the IoT space, and the firm said that it will open up a new and significant market opportunity.

WANdisco's CEO and chairman, David Richards, said: "This contract win marks a significant moment for WANdisco and represents what is believed to be the largest ever data movement to cloud.

"It is the largest to date 'Commit to Consume' contract that we have signed and illustrates how we are aligning our business to the consumption models of our cloud and analytics partners.

"Our 'Commit to Consume' model will also offer the business improved revenue predictability, and easier upsell potential. Additionally, this is the first IoT use case served by our LiveData Migration solution opening up another significant market opportunity outside of the Hadoop market.