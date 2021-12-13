WANdisco lands deal with top five UK banking group

The South Yorkshire live data company said the deal with the bank would see it migrate an initial 500TB to AWS using WANdisco' s LiveData Migrator platform.

The bank will maintain a hybrid cloud between on-premises and the cloud for several years and is the first of four identified use cases, representing in aggregate more than 3PB of data, that have been highlighted by the bank.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial contract will be a subscription license for 500TB of data, with a view of moving to a 'commit to consume' relationship in the future as further use cases are introduced. The customer is focused on being digitally led and one of the prime reasons for migrating to AWS is to explore Machine Learning ('ML') and Artificial Intelligence ('AI').

Dave Richards - WANdisco

The customer previously tested other solutions based on static copy technologies but was faced with network bottleneck issues and the inability to manage changes in the data at source. This made LiveData Migrator an ideal fit and the platform was selected after comprehensive testing to ensure compliance with strict regulatory security requirements.

David Richards, CEO and Co-founder of WANdisco said: "We are excited to sign this prestigious UK banking institution whilst continuing to work closely with AWS, one of our major cloud partners. This contract signifies how our partnership with AWS continues to expand as we progress and grow our go-to-market capabilities.