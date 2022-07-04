WANdisco secures contract with large European automotive components supplier

.The client has entered into a contract which is valued at a minimum of $5 million over five years, WANdisco said.

The client is deploying WANdisco's LiveData Migrator to support its computing platform to replicate sensor data from automotive components in a data centre for use in multiple analytics platforms.

Sheffield-based WANdisco's CEO and chairman David Richards, commented: "This contract is the latest proof point of the meaningful momentum we are seeing in the systemic market shift to IoT."

"Businesses are increasingly looking to utilise and make sense of the copious amounts of data at hand, to drive performance and intelligent insights, and our solutions are uniquely capable of moving data seamlessly, at scale to the cloud. This value proposition is resonating with customers in our key markets."