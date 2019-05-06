WANdisco to create training academy

A new training academy is to be launched in Sheffield to train the next generation of entrepreneurs.

WANdisco founder and boss David Richards is launching the WANdisco Data Academy at The Sheffield College.

Based in both Sheffield and Silicon Valley, the public software company will support with the recruitment of 20 young people for the first intake this September.

They will have to undergo a rigorous selection process before entering the academy and taking part in a comprehensive programme relevant to the group’s business needs.

At the end of the course, which will be based at the College’s City campus in Granville Road, the students are guaranteed a job interview at WANdisco.

Mr Richards said: “We want to equip young people in Sheffield with the skills and experience to succeed in the future work environment. We want to create opportunities for young people to fulfil their potential, regardless of their background, and enjoy rewarding careers in Yorkshire and beyond.

“Our new recruits will have the chance to work on software that helps farmers plough fields, studios make movies and healthcare companies predict cancers.

“We believe tech should be a force for good in our communities and very excited to meet our first group of new recruits.”

The facility will feature state-of-the-art desktop and display equipment, three types of seating to suit different learning and development activities, break-out areas for collaboration and the company’s distinctive orange and black logo and branding.