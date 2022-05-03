War in Ukraine: Hull-based safety company Arco donates more than 80,000 items of PPE to International Medical Corps

In partnership with International Medical Corps, Arco has provided 54,000 aprons and 33,600 masks to support healthcare workers on the ground who are providing medical assistance, those caring for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and volunteers helping with search and rescue operations in areas of Ukraine damaged following the invasion by Russia.

Hull-based Arco has previously been called on by the Government, as an expert safety partner to advise on crises such as the Ebola epidemic, Swine Flu pandemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Owen, Head of Healthcare, and Anna Harvatt, Community Engagement Manager, with boxes of PPE for Ukraine.

David Evison, Managing Director at Arco, said: “The situation that is continuing to unfold in Ukraine is heartbreaking.”

“Supporting those in need at times of crisis is embedded in our business’ culture and many of our colleagues have either direct or indirect links to Eastern Europe, so we are keen to do everything we can to support those affected by the crisis.”

“International Medical Corps are very experienced in responding to crises and we are pleased that we have been able to arrange the donation of much-needed PPE to help and support their response.”