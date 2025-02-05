Ware & Kay welcomes Jessica Gowar as Head of Employment

Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors is delighted to announce the appointment of Jessica Gowar as Head of Employment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over two decades of expertise in employment law and an impressive career spanning both legal practice and academia, Jessica will lead the firm’s Employment Law Department, providing strategic guidance and expert advice to businesses and individuals alike.

Jessica’s career highlights include managing diverse employment law caseloads, advising on both claimant and respondent matters, and handling complex employment disputes. In addition, she has served as a Senior Lecturer and Module Lead of Employment Courses at the University of Law in Leeds, where she delivered professional skills courses for solicitors and HR professionals, mentored junior staff, and supervised pro bono employment advice clinics. Her extensive experience, combined with her academic acumen, ensures she brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her position as Head of Employment, Jessica will advise on all aspects of employment, including redundancy, discrimination, contracts, complex tribunal claims and other key areas of employment law. Her appointment strengthens Ware & Kay’s ability to support its clients with practical, innovative solutions tailored to the challenges they face in today’s workplace.

Jessica Gowar, Head of Employment (right), Johanne Spittle, Director, Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution (left)

Jessica Gowar added: “It is exciting to join Ware & Kay as Head of Employment. The firm has an established reputation for legal excellence and client-focused service, which I am keen to develop further with a range of new initiatives that I hope to implement and which I consider to be integral to my role as Head of the Employment Law Department.

"I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to support and develop businesses and individuals across the region with all their present and future employment law needs."

Johanne Spittle, Director, Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution at Ware & Kay, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Jessica to our team. Her deep understanding of employment law, combined with her strong leadership and commitment to client care, makes her a fantastic asset to the firm. Jessica’s expertise will be instrumental in driving forward our employment services and delivering the exceptional advice our clients have come to expect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad